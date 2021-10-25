Prepare for Predicted Storm to Hit Mamaroneck Area Monday

You may want to have a look at our piece on what to do before the next storm by the former Chairman and a Disaster Services volunteer for the American Red Cross in Westchester.

The Village of Mamaroneck is warning that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Monday, October 25th into Wednesday morning, October 27th. Our area should expect rainfall rates of 1/2-to-1 inch per hour with 2-to-4-inches of total rainfall. Scattered flash flooding of poor drainage areas is possible. Strong wind guests of 40-to-50 miles-per-hour could bring down some trees and power lines. Flash flooding along the Sheldrake and Mamaroneck Rivers could also occur.

Please make provisions now to protect yourself, your families, and your property. Download the Storm Season Readiness Flyer. If you have a car parked along flood prone streets, please consider moving it to higher ground. We also recommend bringing in any loose outdoor items, such as free-standing Halloween decorations.