Larchmont
Pounding Rain and Winds Wednesday Felled Trees, Cut Power in Area

Con Edison says as of this hour it has restored power to 90% of 23,000 Westchester homes that lost power during Wednesday’s rain storm. At its peak the strong winds and heavy thunderstorms left more than 3 inches of rainfall in some areas.

Speaking of trees, there was quite a bit of tree damage, as seen in these photos in the Town of Mamaroneck.

An Armonk woman, Catherine Tusiani,  was killed when a tree struck her vehicle while she was traveling northbound on Route 128 law enforcement sources said. Tusiani’s husband, Michael J Tusiani, is an executive with the New York Yankees.

