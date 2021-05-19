Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Post Pandemic Opening: Home Decor Shop Comes to Larchmont

By Debra Quintana
Larchmont’s retail shopping district received a boost with the grand opening of the new fashion, accessories and home decor shop, The Velvet Maple operated by a local mother/daughter duo.

For interior designer and owner Alessandra Iavarone, who grew up here, the concept of home runs far deeper than decor and furnishings; it’s about family and homecoming.

After establishing two successful Velvet Maple Shops in the Catskills, Iavarone decided to venture back to Larchmont to open a third location, but this time with a special collaborator, her mother Rita. The shop’s grand opening was celebrated Tuesday with an official ribbon-cutting event with Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh, several Village Board of Trustees and leader of the local Chamber of Commerce.

The Velvet Maple  1935A Palmer Avenue, Larchmont http://www.thevelvetmaple.com/

