Monday, May 17, 2021
74.7 F
Larchmont
HomeLocalsPop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Mamaroneck, Tues. May 18
FeaturedLocalsTownsMamaroneckNewsWellness

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Mamaroneck, Tues. May 18

By theLoop
0
0

There will be a FREE, Pop-Up Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Site  Tuesday, May 18th, between 3pm and 6pm at the Food Pantry Distribution Tent at Mamaroneck’s Columbus Park.

  • No appointment necessary.
  • Anyone ages 18 and above can walk-in.
  • This pop-up vaccine site will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone in the community who would like to be vaccinated. It is NOT limited to Food Pantry clients.

The Village of Mamaroneck thanks the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force and State Senator Shelley Mayer for making this Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Site available.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Dusk, Sheldrake

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo