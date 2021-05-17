Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Mamaroneck, Tues. May 18

There will be a FREE, Pop-Up Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Site Tuesday, May 18th, between 3pm and 6pm at the Food Pantry Distribution Tent at Mamaroneck’s Columbus Park.

No appointment necessary.

Anyone ages 18 and above can walk-in.

This pop-up vaccine site will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone in the community who would like to be vaccinated. It is NOT limited to Food Pantry clients.

The Village of Mamaroneck thanks the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force and State Senator Shelley Mayer for making this Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Site available.