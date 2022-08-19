Poll: Parker Leads Bowman and Gashi In Congressional Primary Race

A poll taken after the start of early voting puts Catherine Parker at the head of the pack in a three-way race to become the Democratic nominee for US Representative in the new 16th Congressional District in New York.

With just days till the unusual August 23rd Primary Election Day, 27.4% of Democratic respondents chose Westchester County Legislator Parker to represent the new district, with Congressman Jamaal Bowman gathering 22.7% and County Legislator Vedat Gashi getting the nod from 14.8% of the respondents. 31% remain undecided.

sponsored by

New York’s Congressional Districts were reconfigured in May by a state court dramatically changing the makeup of CD 16 by shifting much of the territory out of The Bronx and into southern Westchester County. Congressman Jamaal Bowman was elected to the old CD 16 after defeating Rep. Elliot Engle in a 2020 primary. He is still a member of Congress but because it is a new district he is NOT considered an incumbent.

The contest for the new CD 16 pits Bowman against longtime County Legislator Parker, and Vedat Gashi, a county legislator who lives outside the district and had challenged Bowman under a previously discarded electoral map.

The poll was taken August 16th and 17th from a random sample of 250 registered Democratic primary voters who have cast ballots in this year’s regular June primary. It is considered to have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Pollster Gary Stracuzzi says respondents were asked a single head-to-head question, whether they planned to vote for Bowman, Gashi, Parker or Mark Jaffe, who has suspended his campaign but remains on the ballot. Stracuzzi says his firm used the same model for Westchester County Executive elections in 2021, 2017, and 2013. The firm has a positive accuracy record stretching over the past eight election cycles.

Asked if he was surprised by the results, Stracuzzi said “60 per-cent of the people who are going to vote are going to be women and there is only one woman on the ballot.”