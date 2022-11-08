Wednesday, November 9, 2022
39.1 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsPolice Say Mamaroneck Store Sold Marijuana, Possibly to Teens
BlotterFeaturedKidsMamaroneckNews

Police Say Mamaroneck Store Sold Marijuana, Possibly to Teens

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 199
Courtesy: Village of Mamaroneck PD

Mamaroneck Village Police say they received “numerous complaints from parents, business owners, and community members” about the Mamaroneck Convenience Store, located at 311 Mamaroneck Avenue, possibly selling dangerous and illegal products to young teenagers and the general public.

Courtesy: Village of Mamaroneck PD

Police found the following items for sale:

Marijuana, (of which the Village of Mamaroneck opted out of allowing sales)
Flavored e-cigarettes/vapes
CBD flavored gummies
THC flavored gummies
Pre-rolled Marijuana cigarettes
THC liquid vape/oils
Delta 8 THC
Some of these products were packaged to look like candy to appear attractive and appealing to young children and teenagers.

Both the business and store employee were summonsed, and the illegal products were seized by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

Police say despite their appearance, just one gummie or candy bar can contain several times the recommended adult dose of THC. Anyone who eats an entire THC edible, especially a child, can experience effects such as:
Anxiety
Paranoia
Heart problems
Apnea (not breathing for 10 seconds or longer)
Paranoia
Altered Perception
Slurred Speech

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Lights and Lanterns

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Clay Holiday Market Family Shopping Day

admin - 0