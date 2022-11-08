Police Say Mamaroneck Store Sold Marijuana, Possibly to Teens

Mamaroneck Village Police say they received “numerous complaints from parents, business owners, and community members” about the Mamaroneck Convenience Store, located at 311 Mamaroneck Avenue, possibly selling dangerous and illegal products to young teenagers and the general public.

Police found the following items for sale:

Marijuana, (of which the Village of Mamaroneck opted out of allowing sales)

Flavored e-cigarettes/vapes

CBD flavored gummies

THC flavored gummies

Pre-rolled Marijuana cigarettes

THC liquid vape/oils

Delta 8 THC

Some of these products were packaged to look like candy to appear attractive and appealing to young children and teenagers.

Both the business and store employee were summonsed, and the illegal products were seized by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

Police say despite their appearance, just one gummie or candy bar can contain several times the recommended adult dose of THC. Anyone who eats an entire THC edible, especially a child, can experience effects such as:

Anxiety

Paranoia

Heart problems

Apnea (not breathing for 10 seconds or longer)

Altered Perception

Slurred Speech