Police Blotters- Mamaroneck

Add vehicle license plates to the top of the most sought after items by local burglars. Ripped from vehicles parked on the street, at auto service centers and even the Porsche dealership, state license plates join the continuing rash of thefts of catalytic converters.

Town of Mamaroneck Police Reports

February 19, 2022 Petit Larceny, CVS 1310 Boston Post Road, Larchmont Reported theft of three deodorant and one dental floss.

February 19, 2022 Grand Larceny, N. Chatsworth Avenue, Mamaroneck Report of stolen purse including credit cars.

February 18, 2022 Grand Larceny, Cornell St. Mamaroneck Reported theft of jewelry box containing a three and half carat diamond engagement ring valued at $150,000

February 18, 2022 Identity Theft, Larchmont Acres, Mamaroneck

February 18, 2022 Petit Theft, Theft of vehicle license plate, Homer Avenue, Larchmont

February 9, 2022 Petit Larceny, Giacomo Service Center, 5th Avenue, Mamaroneck License plates stolen from two vehicles.

February 7, 2022 Grand Larceny, Myrtle Boulevard, Mamaroneck Stolen catalytic converter valued at $2200

February 7, 2022 Grand Larceny, McGuire Service , 5th Avenue, Mamaroneck Stolen catalytic converter valued at $2000

February 4, 2022 Petit Larceny, Porsche Larchmont, Boston Post road, Mamaroneck Stolen license plate

February 3, 2022 Grand Larceny, Wildwood Circle, Larchmont Stolen vehicle, 2021 Range Rover

February 3, 2022 Petit Larceny, Hickory Grove Drive, Larchmont Two stolen license plates

Village of Mamaroneck Police Reports

February 20, 2022 Walk in report by person wishing to document a larceny theft of money from checking account

February 20, 2022 Dispute, Palmer Avenue- Caller reports verbal dispute by two men running outside. No one was found at the scene.

February 15, 2022 Fight in Progress, West Boston Post Road, McDonalds -Two high school students. No serious injuries. Parent and guardians were contacted and all parties agreed that no criminal charges were applicable. The incident was referred to the Youth Detective to follow up with the high school.

February 9, 2022 Dispute, Old White Plains Road – Report of dispute between two employees. No offenses were committed.

February 9, 2022 Harassment, Travers Avenue -Caller reports an unwanted female who is a former neighbor, knocked on his door then left the scene.

February 8, 2022 Harassment, Pelham Street -Walk in complaint of harassment in the past.

February 8, 2022 Larceny, Stiles -Report of identity theft

February 8, 2022 Dispute, Pelham Street -Caller reports having a dispute with her neighbor. Units dispatched to the scene.

February 7, 2022 Larceny, Wood Street -Caller reports that three unknown male parties, wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, had cut off catalytic converters from two of huis vehicles. Caller observed all three parties drive off in what appeared to be a black Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

February 5, 2022 Dispute, Raleigh Road -Caller reports a dispute in the roadway. Units dispatched.

February 3, 2022 Drunk/Impaired Driver -Travers Avenue Report of an intoxicated person sitting in his car. Caller reports her boyfriend had just consumed alcohol and marijuana and was threatening to drive away. Units report vehicle left the scene before PD arrival.

February 2, 2022 Dispute, Bradford Avenue -Unit dispatched on report of a physical altercation between neighbors. Police report condition was mediated at the scene.

February 1, 2022 Larceny, Top of the Ridge -Complainant reports having back account hacked.