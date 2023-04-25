Police Blotters: Larchmont Police Arrest Suspect Hiding in Backyard

A police helicopter circling Larchmont Village Monday afternoon, an arrest at Mamaroneck Train Station and other blotter news..

A 20 year old Bronx man learned that the Larchmont Police do not mess around after calling for backup from two police departments and a Westchester County police helicopter.

Larchmont Police arrested the man who had reportedly assaulted three women Monday afternoon and hid in a neighborhood backyard for several hours.

Police say the suspect assaulted a woman and stole her cell phone while on the Beeline Bus when it stopped in Larchmont. Two hours later, the suspect allegedly assaulted two more women walking together outside of the CVS store on Chatsworth Avenue.

Lt. Ronald Knudsen says the Department called upon a county police helicopter which had just finished helping track suspects in an unrelated Scarsdale area incident. Thinking that police had given up looking for him, Lt. Knudsen says the suspect ventured out of hiding behind a backyard shed on Wendt Avenue and was caught at 6:42 pm.

More from Village of Larchmont Police:

April 14, 2023 Suspicious vehicle Highwood Way- Caller reports a dark colored vehicle parked in front her home for 15 minutes and no one has exited the vehicle. Officers report no one in the vehicle.

April 11, 2023 Fraud, Larchmont Avenue Man asks police for assistance in locating an address where he has rented an apartment on Larchmont Avenue. Police advised the man that the address does not exist. The person reports that he had made $3900 in payments and was to meet a listing agent at the address. Offers determine that the man was victim of a fraud.

April 11, 2023 Property Damage, Larchmont Avenue and Forest Park Avenue Damaged crosswalk signal appeared to be struck by a vehicle.

April 4, 2023 Disturbance, Rio Bravo Restaurant woman refuses to pay bill. Restaurant manager declines pursuing charges. Officers instruct the 35 year old woman never to return or she will be arrested.The woman went to the Larchmont Train station to head back to NTC.

Mamaroneck

April 22, 2023 Robbery, Harassment, Unlawful Imprisonment at Mamaroneck Train Station – MTA Police on Saturday afternoon charged Carlos Rosales, 49, with attempted robbery, 2nd degree harassment and unlawful imprisonment, following an incident that occurred in the tunnel at the Mamaroneck train station at approximately 3 p.m. The individual reported that a man asked for money and the victim provided him with change amounting to 75 cents and stated that was all the money he had. The victim reported that the suspect continued to ask for more money from the victim and blocked his path, pushed him and grabbed him by the arm. The victim stated he did not sustain any physical injury, was not in pain, and had not provided the suspect with any additional money.

Village of Mamaroneck Police

April 7, 2023 Larceny Frank Avenue Baby carriage stolen from the porch

April 7, 2023 Larceny Mamaroneck Avenue Stolen bicycle

April 6, 2023 Dispute West Boston Post Road Unruly party in motel lobby trying to start a fight with other guests. Caller reports the party refuses to leave.

April 2, 2023 Larceny Halstead Avenue Car seat taken from a vehicle

April 1, 2023 Road Rage West Boston Post Road Caller reports a road rage incident that occurred on Richbell Road and Boston Post Road.

April 1, 2023 Arrest-DWI Halstead Avenue Officers report a person asleep in a vehicle.