Police Blotters: Larchmont & Mamaroneck

In Mamaroneck, a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles, eight in one evening; and the expected multiple fireworks calls surrounding 4th of July keep Village of Mamaroneck busy.

Meanwhile in Larchmont, a woman saves a large turtle and turns around to find a neighbor thinking she is a “suspicious” person, and if you’re going to steal detergent to do the laundry might as well as steal beer to tackle the task.

Mamaroneck Village Police Blotter

July 23, 2022 Animal Complaint, Harbor Island near Bark Park. A man received injuries from two dogs. In investigation revealed that the animals did have rabies vaccines sparing the victim from treatment for rabies.

July 23, 2023 Criminal Mischief, Wood Street Car tires slashed overnight

July 21, 2023 Intoxicated Person, Harbor Island Park Report of intoxicated person on the beach

July 21, 2023 Larceny, Thieves found easy targets when seven vehicles, all of which were left unlocked, were broken into between 6 am and 12 noon. Thieves made off with change from the vehicles. The vehicles were parked on the following streets – Grand Street, Plaza Avenue, Madison Street, Washington Street, see below:

July 21, 2023 Larceny, Madison Street Larceny from a vehicle

July 21, 2023 Washington Street Larceny from vehicles

July 21, 2023 Fenimore Road, Garbage truck under bridge

July 20, 2023 Fenimore Road, Garbage truck under bridge

July 13, 2023 Mamaroneck Avenue Dispute. Report of person screaming at another trying to instigate a physical altercation.

July 10, 2023 Halstead Avenue, Burglary Report of residential burglary

July 3, 2024 Harbor Island Park, Criminal Mischief Damage to a dumpster owned by Sport Time

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

July 23, 2023 Reckless Driving. Palmer Avenue – Moped driver evades police chase after slamming into police vehicle.

A Larchmont police officer traveling in a marked vehicle observed a man on full sized moped driving recklessly on Palmer Avenue at Chatsworth Avenue. The moped operator described as “black male, upper teens/youg 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, short black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, while or silver basketball shorts, black sneakers” Police say the suspect, “…intentionally struck the passenger side of the police vehicle.” The suspect maintained balance and drove onto pedestrian walkways at Flowers Park at which time the officer ceased following the moped because of the large number of people in the area. New Rochelle Police were alerted.

July 23, 2023 Suspicious Person, Locust Avenue. Woman finds and saves a 2 foot long turtle in the middle of the road. Police turn over the turtle to the Humane Society. The following day a caller reports a “suspicious woman on a bike walking into driveways” It was the woman who initially found the turtle. She was checking to see if anyone lost their pet turtle.

July 22, 2023 Noise, Iselin Terrace. Complaint of loud music from nearby house party.

July 22, 2023 Larceny, Chatsworth Avenue Two people arrested for stealing detergent and several cases of beer from CVS in Larchmont. Both suspects were quickly captured, and one admitted to stealing paper towels and cases of Ensure earlier in the day from a CVS in Stamford. The two suspects were released on their own recognizance.