Police Blotters: Larchmont, Mamaroneck & Scarsdale

Larchmont

A noisy attic fan, “kids hanging out” on a summer evening, a sick raccoon on the front porch. What is the world coming to?

July 17, 2022 Noise Complaint Lyons Place & Locust Avenue Police answer a call of extremely loud noise possibly a burglary alarm. Police officers tracked the noise to a home one block away. Turns out the noise was an attic fan.

July 15, 2022 Theft from Vehicle, Larchmont Avenue Residents reports that her neighbor witnessed two men enter her vehicle parked on the driveway. The neighbor shouted to the two men who ran away and fled to a waiting vehicle.

July 14, 2022 Loitering, Walnut Avenue Caller states “kids hanging out.” 9:45pm

July 14, 2022 Sick raccoon on the front porch. Pest control was called for removal.

July 13, 2022 Suspicious Person, Turtle Park Man throwing garbage. Police ask the man to leave.

July 13, 2022 Noise, Walnut Avenue. Caller reports teenagers making noise in front of her home. 9:45 pm.

July 13, 2022 Suspicious Vehicle, Magnolia and Beach Avenues. Caller reports suspicious white van parked on the street. Officers report that van belongs to a contractor working on a home.

July 11, 2022 Larceny from Vehicle, Beach Avenue Man reports leaving is unlocked vehicle parked overnight in his driveway to find the next morning that a bag containing $30 is missing.

July 11, 2022 Fraud Resident reports that on three separate occasions his address had been changed through the US Post Office without his consent. He noted that he found his address had been changed on his personal finance accounts.

Scarsdale.

Just having dinner outside on a summer evening.

July 17, 2022 Noise, Brambach Road Resident complains his windows are open and he hears neighbors talking. No complaint of music. Patrol finds that the neighbor and her small family ate dinner outside.

July 17, 2022 Suspicious Activity, Dobbs Terrace and Fenimore Road Caller reports a sticky substance found in mail box slot at this location. US Post Office alerted.

July 15, 2022 Smoke/Fire, Morris Lane Police and fire called to scene of smoke where they find someone burning lawn debris in a wheelbarrow. Resident was advised not to do that.

July 15, 2022 Fraud, Gorham Road Person reports being scammed out of $45,000 from a pop up computer advertisement

July 14, 2022 Animal Complaint, Cushman Road Coyote in the yard

Village of Mamaroneck

July 9, 2022 Burglary, East Boston Post Road Report of someone someone wearing a black hoodie inside her business. Broken window. Investigation pending.