Police Blotters: Increase in Mamaroneck Town Home Burglaries

Six homes in the Town of Mamaroneck have been burglarized since the beginning of the year and all are believed to be the work of one organized group of thieves. The break-ins have been committed in various neighborhoods across the town causing the Town of Mamaroneck’s Police Department to step up patrols with the area. “Over the last three months, the Town of Mamaroneck has seen an uptick in residential burglaries. This increase in criminal activity is not isolated to the Town. It is emerging as a County and regional trend.” says Executive Lt. James Mahr.

Mahr says that some of the burglars have broken into doors left unlocked and open back slider patio doors. Police recommend, “Don’t make it easy. Lock the doors and windows of your house and vehicles. If you have an alarm system, use it. Arm your system whenever you are leaving the house, even if only for a short time. Most burglaries are committed in ten minutes or less.”

The Town of Mamaroneck Police have provided a security checklist. Click here for home security checklist

Also, please be aware of phone scams. On February 23, 2023 a resident was defrauded of $6000 paid from a crypto currency account to unlock her phone.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Department Blotter

March 1, 2023 Identify Theft, Halstead Avenue Resident reports that unknown person created an Optimum account in his name without permission.

February 28, 2023 Larceny, Mamaroneck Avenue Attendant reports person stole two cartons of cigarettes. Suspect is known to the attendant and police.