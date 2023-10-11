Police Blotters for Larchmont and Mamaroneck

Villages of Larchmont and Mamaroneck Police Departments answered numerous calls of flooded streets and basements as a result of heavy rains on September 26. Of course, there also isn’t a month that goes by without another truck stuck under the railway bridge in Mamaroneck, disputes among neighbors and in Larchmont one homeowner thinks he owns the road as well as his home.

Village of Mamaroneck Police

September 30, 2023 Robbery, Maple Avenue MTA Platform Caller reports suspected is an Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes, armed with a knife and pepper spray. Man arrested.

September 23, 2023 Criminal Mischief, Halstead Avenue Report of three Hispanic males having a verbal dispute. One person arrested.

September 21, 2023 Truck Stuck Under Bridge, Fenimore

September 13, 2023 Missing child, Halstead Avenue Caller finds a 2 year old child walking alone in the area. Child is reunited with family.

September 13, 2023 Dispute, Harmon Drive Caller reports a neighbor yelling out profanities and complaining about kids playing on a trampoline in her yard.

Larchmont Police Department:

September 26, 2023 Police observed a black moped with no license plate operated by person wearing a blue sweatshirt, face mask and no helmet. Moped was speeding on Palmer Avenue and ran through red light. The moped crossed into New Rochelle city limits.

September 26, 2023 Stuyvesant Avenue Caller reports finds a threatening note on vehicle windshield which had been legally parked on Stuyvesant Avenue. Officers spoke with nearby homeowner who wrote the note informing him that it is a public roadway and anyone can park there. The homeowner states that he believes the parking should be only for himself and his family and that he will keep leaving notes when they park in front of his home.