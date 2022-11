Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck

Tis the season for a hike in DWI arrests, someone stealing the tip jar from a Mamaroneck Avenue restaurant, and why would someone steal red holiday free parking meter bags? These are among the latest incidents reported by Village of Mamaroneck Police.

November 27, 2022 Fight in progress, Criminal Mischief, Mamaroneck Avenue. Several units respond to a fight in progress. Four people detained for criminal mischief to a vehicle.

November 26, 2022 Truck struck under the train bridge at Fenimore Street.

November 26, 2022 Larceny, Mamaroneck Avenue. More than thirty season holiday meter bags were missing from the meters on Mamaroneck Ave.

November 25, 2022 Intoxicated Person, Mamaroneck Avenue. Report of an incoherent person in the store.

November 24, 2022 Accident, Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Park Avenue.

November 24, 2022 Assault, West Boston Post Road Officers respond to a fight in progress. One person arrested.

November 24, 2022 DWI Arrests, Mamaroneck Avenue. Two incidents/arrests for DWI within three hours.

November 18, 2022. DWI Arrest, Ward Avenue Man arrested for DWI after a vehicle accident.

November 18, 2022 Stolen Vehicle, Highview Street

November 18, 2022 DWI Arrest, Palmer Avenue

November 17, 2022 Dispute, North Barry Avenue Report of a resident acting erratically. Officers report a dispute over music was mediated on scene.

November 16, 2022 Larceny, East Boston Post Road Victim reports that he mailed a check which was fraudulently altered and deposited.

November 12, 2022 Accident – Pedestrian, Mamaroneck Avenue Woman reports a hit and run accident. She described being struck by a vehicle which then left the scene while she was in a crosswalk on Mamaroneck Avenue. Investigation pending.

November 12, 2022 Larceny, Mamaroneck Avenue, The Roaster Cafe. Report that a woman entered the cafe, stole the tip money then fled on foot.