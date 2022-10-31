Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck

Making headlines on the Village of Mamaroneck Police blotter this month:

Trucks getting stuck under the train bridges at Mamaroneck Avenue and Fenimore Avenues on an average weekly basis.

Were the vandals human or animal?

A real estate broker’s nightmare: neighbors harassing potential buyers.

October 30, 2022 Dispute, Rose Avenue Ongoing dispute with a neighbor concerning the sale of her residence. Caller reports the neighbor will yell consistently at any persons who come by the residence who may be interested in purchasing the home.

October 26, 2022 Larceny, Van Ranst Items stolen from a vehicle.

October 22, 2022 Truck Stuck Under Bridge (also occurred one October 18 and October 6.)

October 22, 2022 DWI Mamaroneck Avenue. One man arrested. 1:30am

October 22, 2022 DWI Halstead Avenue. One arrest. 8:30pm

October 19, 2022 Burglary, Sheldrake Avenue. Investigation pending on burglary from residential complex.

October 14, 2022 Sexual Offense, Boston Post Road Investigation ongoing. No details to be released at this time to protect the anonymity of the victim, and integrity of the investigation.

October 12, 2022 Larceny from vehicle, Park Avenue. Victim stated he may have left the vehicle unlocked but would not confirm. Items stolen, approximately $15 dollars in cash, a checkbook, and several credit cards.

October 11, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Armand Gianunzio Park (pocket park at Plaza and Washington) Several pumpkins from a Village fall display were apparently smashed; we were unable to confirm if it was related to wild animals, or an intentional act by human beings.

October 9, 2022 DWI Crown Court, one arrest

October 8, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Walton Avenue porta-potty in driveway was knocked over by teenagers Responding units canvassed the area. Investigation continues.

October 7, 2022 Accident, Child struck by vehicle, Orienta Avenue. At approximately 1 pm a 3 year-old child was crossing the street from Rushmore Ave. to Orienta Ave. (No crosswalk, no light.) The driver was distracted while making a left turn from Rushmore, and struck the child. The child was transported for Westchester Medical Center for a laceration to the head.

October 3, 2022 Illegal Dumping, Fenimore Road. Caller reports illegal dumping of a washing machine