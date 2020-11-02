Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Police Blotter: Village of Mamaroneck October 2020

By Debra Quintana
A fight breaks out over coffee and donuts at a local Dunkin Donuts, joy rides to Connecticut after two vehicles are stolen just a couple of hours apart, and later recovered in Bridgeport. and in case you don’t know: If you leave your keys in an unlocked vehicle parked on the street, it just may get stolen.

These are some of the crimes reported by Village of Mamaroneck Police in October.

October 17, 2020 Larceny  CVS 1100 East Boston Post Road  – Person stole various items valued at approximately $250. Caller advised that suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

October 18, 2020 Larceny 100 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue – Victim reports that someone stole a wallet and $300 cash from his vehicle during overnight hours.

October 20, 2020 Larceny Complainant reports she invested money with a company and has not been able to contact them.

October 21, 2020 Larceny Urban Street – Complaint reports license plates stolen from car and a violation issued to his plate.

October 22, 2020 Fraud  Nine Acres Lane – Complainant reports unknown person opened an auto insurance policy in her name without permission. No monies lost.

October 23, 2020 Larceny – 600 block of Prospect Avenue Caller reports a political sign was taken from his front lawn.

October 24, 2020 Stolen Vehicle Fourth Street – Victim reports his vehicle which was parked on the street with keys left in vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Bridgeport, CT.

October 24, 2020 Larceny  Fourth Street – Complainant reports that a wallet was taken from his vehicle which was left unlocked.

October 24, 2020 Stolen Vehicle Florence Street – Victim reports that his vehicle, which was parked on the street, was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Bridgeport, CT.

October 25, 2020 Larceny 200 block of Halstead Avenue – Victim gave $2000 to a man  who stated that her nephew was in trouble in another state. This scam is under investigation.

October 25, 2020 Assault  Dunkin Donuts 200 Block of Mamaroneck Avenue – An 18 year old Mamaroneck woman was arrested and is charged with 3rd degree assault after a fight broke out over a food order. The dispute between two women, who did not know each other, happened in the early morning hours around 6:30 am. The victim suffered a cut to the eye and scratches to her face and ear.

