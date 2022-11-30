Police Blotter – Village of Larchmont

The Manor has kept Larchmont Police especially busy this month, with protestors against China’s Communist Party in front a residence, a high speed chase ending in the driveway of a Manor home, numerous complaints of gas powered leaf blowers including one in which the caller says she did not see the leaf blower but could hear it.

November 26, 2022 Fraud, Cambridge Court Caller received an email claiming to be from a friend asking for Amazon gift cards for the holidays. Victim states she purchased gift cards totaling $400. She reports after receiving a phone call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee encouraging her to purchase more gift cards she realized it was a hoax.

November 26, 2022 Noise Complaint, Boston Post Road. Caller complains about loud music from Billy & Pete’s Burger restaurant.

November 25, 2022 Suspicious Person, Walnut Avenue. Report of Hispanic males taking photos of her house.

November 22, 2022 Village law violation, Willow Avenue Caller states dog off leash.

November 20, 2022 Disturbance, Palmer Avenue Caller reports seeing approximately 7-8 youths in a physical altercation as she drove past them. Police offer locates the youths as they walked, seeming friendly.

November 19 and 20, 2022 Protests, Hazel Lane Approximately 15 protestors urging dismantling China’s Communist party gathered outside a home in the Manor neighborhood. Police say the protestors believed an attorney involved in the court case of Chinese billionaire lived at the address, however the attorney no longer lives at the location.

November 18, 2022 Road Rage, Boston Post Road and Weaver Caller reports a frightening incident in which a another driver exited his vehicle and directed obscenities at the caller.

November 18, 2022 Larceny, Flint Avenue Wallet including $700 and credit cards was stolen from vehicle parked in the driveway.

November 16, 2022 Suspicious Person, Concord Avenue Caller reports a suspicious person taking photos of his house from the street and later walked into the backyard for more photos. Police locate the man who said it is childhood home and was reminiscing of “back in the day.” Person was advised to seek permission of current homeowner before embarking on private property.

November 14, 2022 Reckless Driving, Chatsworth Avenue A car chase through Larchmont that swung from Boston Post Road, Chatsworth Avenue and New Jefferson Street finally ended in the driveway of a home in the Manor. The saga began in New Rochelle when police notified Larchmont PD of a Mercedes Benz failing to pull over for a traffic stop. Larchmont PD pursed the vehicle as the driver sped through red lights trying to reach I 95. The Mercedes raced onto New Jefferson Street, the wrong way on the one way street, where it was blocked by a police car, hit reverse nearly slamming into a police car, and evaded police again. 45 minutes later the vehicle was parked in a driveway on Willow Avenue with the two occupants hiding inside. Police held both occupants at gunpoint as they exited the car. Police discovered a fraudulent driver’s license, bank cards in various names, cellphones and additional items. The driver says he fled police because he did not want to deal with a traffic stop. They were arrested, and face numerous charges including Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Backing on Controlled Access Highway, Disobey Red Signal, Speeding.

November 13, 2022 Suspicious Person, Palmer Avenue near DeCiccos Caller states female panhandler on premise.