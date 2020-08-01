Police Blotter Town of Mamaroneck : Cars and Bikes

Suburban crime goes unchanged in Mamaroneck as residents continue to leave vehicles unlocked and expensive bikes not properly secured. Here are the reports from the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department for the first half of July.

July 1, 2020 Five vehicles broken into on Blossom Terrace. Police report that nothing was taken from each of the vehicles which had been left unlocked. Investigation continues.

July 2, 2020 Larceny Weaver Street – Theft of $800 bicycle

July 12, 2020 Petit Larceny Maple Hill Drive – Theft of $400 new bicycle

July 15, 2020 Petit Larceny Valley Road – Theft of specialized bicycle

July 16, 2020 Grand Larceny – 2020 Grand Cherokee Jeep stolen from Larchmont Chrysler on Boston Post Road

July 17, 2020 Petit Larceny Hudson Place – Theft of bicycle

July 18, 2020 Burglary Harrison Drive – Theft of a mountain bike.