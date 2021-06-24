Police Blotter: Summertime Heat

It is summer, which brings the predictable rise in criminal cases of boating while intoxicated, disputes, harassment and fights. Be safe especially while boating. We don’t want to see you mentioned in the next police blotter. Here are the most recent cases reported by the Village of Mamaroneck Police.

June 16, 2021 Boating While Intoxicated Arrest & Injury Shortly before 10PM police answered the call of a boat in trouble and taking on water with injuries on board. Village of Mamaroneck’s Marine Unit responded and located the vessel, which had run aground on the rocks near Flagler Drive in Mamaroneck. Two people were on board, including a 24-year old woman, who suffered a severe laceration to the head, presumably when the boat crashed onto the rocks.

The New York City resident was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The 33-year-old boat operator, a resident of Rye, was placed under arrest and charged with Operating a Vessel While Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

June 15, 2021 Trespass Staub Court – Complainant reporting trespassing on his property.

June 15, 2021 Dispute Mamaroneck Avenue Caller requests police help in regards to party not wanting to pay for gas at the Sunoco Gas Station.

June 15, 2021 Dispute Prospect Avenue Report of a verbal dispute between roommates.

June 12, 2021 Assault South Barry Avenue. One person arrested and charged with assault.

June 7, 2021 Fight In Progress Mamaroneck Avenue Report of a fight.

June 7, 2021 Menacing South Barry Avenue Report of a trespasser. One man arrested.

June 6, 2021 Fight In Progress Mamaroneck Avenue Caller reports two men fighting with one of the men suffering lip and nose injuries. Both men refused medical attention, left the area and went home for the evening.

June 3, 2021 Harassment Fenimore Road Assault involving four people. One taken to the hospital.

June 3, 2021 Robbery Cooper Avenue Victim says he dropped off someone at a home on Cooper Avenue. The suspect threatened him, took his money and cellphone.

June 3, 2021 Fraud River Street Caller reports her mother having an issue with identity theft.

May 31, 2021 Harassment Jefferson Avenue Caller reports fight in progress involving 7-10 individuals. All police units directed to the scene where multiple people were interviewed and situation resolved. The fight, which is connected to one at the same location on the previous day, was related to a house party. The people interviewed/involved refused to cooperate and the assault victim declined prosecution.

May 30, 2021 Assault Jefferson Avenue Police dispatched to scene of a fight in progress involving approximately 15 people.

May 29, 2021 Dispute Mamaroneck Avenue Police are called to scene of dispute between workers.

May 27, 2021 Dispute Halstead Avenue Caller reports two unruly people at taxi headquarters attempting to fight with him.

May 22, 2021 Dispute Fenimore Road Caller complains of a disturbance of someone using a leaf blower on roof and ladder against his building.

May 18, 2021 Larceny Mamaroneck Avenue Caller reports vehicle stolen by mechanic.

May 12, 2021 Larceny Center Avenue Identity Theft

May 11, 2021 Dispute Palmer Avenue Dispute reported at Bee-line bus stop.

May 4, 2021 Dispute Mamaroneck Avenue Report of a customer/employee dispute. Situation was mediated at the scene.