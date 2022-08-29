Police Blotter Larchmont & Scarsdale: Larceny, Animal Hijinks, Getting Rid of the In-laws

In Larchmont: Man demands his in-laws be evicted, day drinking construction worker and a wayward raccoon make headlines in this week’s police blotter.

In Scarsdale: Lost while driving on the golf course, throwing stones into a convertible and was it a bear or a dog in the yard? Welcome to the suburbs.

Village of Larchmont Police:

August 21, 2022 Was it harmless or creepy? Police receive a call from a woman who discovered a letter left on the windshield of her vehicle parked on Deane Place. The letter read “Roses are red. Violets are blue. You are cute”. Police advise the woman to bring in the letter and file a report.

August 21, 2022 Larceny, Palmer Avenue, Bicycle valued at $1300 stolen from a parking garage.

August 19, 2022 Winans Street Man wants to file a complaint that his in-laws have been living in his home rent free for two years and wants them evicted. Police recommend taking civil action and begin eviction process.

August 18, 2022 Suspicious Activity, Palmer Avenue Victim says he saw a man attempting to open a bag on his bike and became belligerent when confronted before walking away. Police locate the man but the victim opts not to pursue charges since nothing was taken.

August 18, 2022 Animal, Tony’s Nursery, Boston Post Road 11:30am Raccoon in the parking lot however police the culprit was “GOA” (Gone on Arrival). Two hours later the masked suspect returned to the scene and was captured by Ace Trappers.

August 15, 2022 Larceny What happens if you leave a bike unlocked on a busy street near the train station? Bicycle stolen after it was left unlocked in front of restaurant on Chatsworth Avenue.

August 15, 2022 Disturbance Police answer a call to a home for a dispute between construction crew workers. The owner of the construction company told police that his employee was intoxicated and at odds with a co-worker. The inebriated worker packed up his tools and was sent home in a taxi, probably without a job.

Scarsdale Police Department:

August 22, 2022 Animal Complaint, Birchall Road Is it a bear or dog? Caller reports a bear or possibly a dog in her backyard. Turns out it was the neighbor’s dog.

August 19, 2022 Vehicle/Traffic Complaint, Griffen Avenue Losing a golf ball on the green is common but losing oneself is another. Police were able to guide a driver who made a wrong turn and found herself lost on a golf course. The saga happened shortly after midnight.

August 16, 2022 Vehicle/Traffic Complaint Operator from Sirius XM alerts police they are tracking a vehicle stolen out of Nassau County. The Land Rover as reported parked at 29 Chesterfield Road for a short time. In a similar incident another stolen vehicle, an Infinity QX60, was tracked down in Rye Brook using Sirius XM. Three men were arrested.

August 15, 2022 Animal Complaint, Secor Road Sanitation reports an “opossum running amok” in their office. The animal was returned to its natural habitat.

August 15, 2022 Vehicle/Traffic Complaint, Wildwood Road. A case of rock throwing road rage when a driver reports an irate motorist threw rocks into his convertible. The driver of the convertible, who had momentarily stopped on Popham Road and Depot Place, says that a 60 year old man 5’8-5’10 with white hair approached his vehicle and began to yell at the man for stopping. The complainant saw the man again on Depot Place who began to yell at him and threw stones at his vehicle. The suspect was not located.