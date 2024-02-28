Police Blotter, Larchmont and Mamaroneck

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

February 24, 2025 Suspicious activity, Palmer Avenue Caller reports suspicious activity because there were a lot of people inside residence wearing masks and walking around with lights on. Turns out to be a private party.

February 24, 2024 Assault, Lusardis restaurant. Police answer a call regarding dispute between two employees.

February 24, 2024 Fireworks, Parking lot adjacent to Mt Fuji Restaurant Several reports of fireworks being exploded in the parking lot.

February 18, 2024 Accident, Boston Post Road shortly after 2AM a woman driving a Ford Edge lost control of the vehicle and struck the cement wall located in the municipal lot behind the Larchmont Village Hall. Due to snow being piled up on the cement wall, the vehicle became airborne and struck three signs on Boston Post Road. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.

February 16, 2024 Disturbance, Two incidents and different addresses on Park Avenue of a group of youth kicking on doors and running off

February 15, 2024 Larceny, Honda CRV stolen from Railroad Parking lot.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

February 23, 2024 Assault with Blunt Object Arrest, Waverly Avenue 33 Year old Erik L. Vasquez, a Mamaroneck resident, was arrested and charged with assaulting 29 year old Mamaroneck man with an air rifle. Police responded to a call reporting two males fighting in the street. The caller reported that one of the men may have been carrying a rifle. After a short search, officers recovered the air rifle used in the attack. The victim suffered a laceration on his forehead. Vasquez was arraigned and released on $1000 cash bail.

February 23, 2023 DWI Arrest, Halstead Avenue

February 19, 2023 DWI Arrest, Mamaroneck Avenue

February 18, 2024 Larceny Caller reports she mailed a check from the post office mailbox in front of the Mamaroneck Post Office and the check had been altered and cashed.

February 16, 2024 Truck Under Bridge, Fenimore Road Truck struck the train bridge and drove off towards Palmer Avenue.

February 15, 2024 Graffiti, Mamaroneck Avenue Police spot a suspicious person making graffiti on MTA property.

February 12, 2024 Truck Under Bridge, Fenimore Road Report of a truck striking the MTA bridge and leaving the scene. Police located and stopped the vehicle.

February 12, 2024 Criminal Mischief, Grand Avenue Caller reports her car was keyed while parked at location.

February 5, 2024 DWI Arrest Halstead Avenue

February 3, 2024 Larceny, Sheldrake Place Items stolen from vehicle