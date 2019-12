One of the quietest periods we recall the Village of Mamaroneck Police reporting:

For the period of December 5, 2019 – December 9, 2019

December 5 Larceny, Mamaroneck Avenue. Complainant reports unknown person cashed a $1400 check against his account without permission. Under investigation.

December 8 Drunk/Impaired Driver, Mamaroneck Avenue

December 9 Fight, Old White Plains Road. Caller states three males fighting in the street. Unfounded.