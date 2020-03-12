Police Blotter: Burglary and Fraud Arrests In Mamaroneck Village

Even so called “routine” patrols or traffic stops are sometimes anything but routine. Here are the details of the latest cases and calls by Mamaroneck Village Police.

February 16, 2020 Robbery 200 block of Grand Street – Caller reports a male wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and his face covered approached her in her driveway and demanded her wallet. Male pushed her and grabbed her wallet before fleeing the scene. Wallet contained cash. No injuries reported. Under investigation.

February 18, 2020 Fraud 300 block of Mamaroneck Avenue – While on a routine traffic stop a police officer reports that the driver provided false information and a revoked license. 50 year old Bronx woman was charged with “false presentation by misrepresenting herself as someone else.” She was released on desk appearance ticket.

February 19, 2020 Burglary 500 block of South Barry Avenue – Complainant reports multiple checks were fraudulently created and cashed without permission.

February 25, 2020 Burglary – Police officer on routine patrol noticed two men trying to break into a commercial building on Northrup Avenue. The two men fled, however the officer was able to catch one of the suspects. 24 year old Christian Dusablon of the Bronx is charged with attempted burglary (felony), possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief (felony. He was released on desk appearance tickets.

February 28, 2020 Burglary – 1600 block of Harrison Avenue – 29 year old woman from the Bronx (name not available) is charged with burglary and released on desk appearance ticket for stealing $25, bluetooth speakers, books and miscellaneous papers from commercial business.