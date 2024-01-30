Recent Police activity in the Town of Mamaroneck and Village of Larchmont

Town of Mamaroneck Police Blotter

January 15, 2024 Theft, Ridgeway Road. Caller reports package stolen from front of residence.

January 3, 2024 Fraud Victim reports mailing a $58 check to pay water bill to later discover that the check was stolen, “washed” and $18,000 payment made to another name.

Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

January 15, 2024 Hazardous situation, Devon Road Caller reports neighbor burning debris within five feet of structure. Police advise to burn in the fire pit.

January 15, 2024 Motor Vehicle Accident involving Larchmont Fire Department and Larchmont Police Vehicles. While attempting to angle the fire engine truck into the roadway before backing into the garage bay, the driver side swiped a parked police vehicle causing minor damage.

January 16, 2024 Animal Complaint, Harrison Drive. Larchmont Fire Department respond to call for a bird in the house. No bird found inside the residence.

January 16, 2024 Detectives respond to a report of a “violent schizophrenic”. The person turned while resisting and spat in one of the detectives’ open mouth. The officer declined medical assistance.

January 18, 2024 Attempted Murder Warrant, Addison Street Police observed the suspect’s vehicle parked running with the headlights on. The suspect exited the vehicle and identified himself. He was taken into custody.

January 20, 2024 Found Property Local resident finds $75 on the sidewalk on Palmer Avenue and turns it into police.

January 21, 2024 Grand Larceny, Sherwood Drive Honda Pilot vehicle stolen from driveway. A home health aide who was tending to someone at the address became aware of it being driven away. The vehicle owner was unable to see who entered her vehicle and did not see any additional vehicles driving with her vehicle. She stated that she has the key fob with her and that her car was locked.