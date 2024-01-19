Police Blotter

Village of Larchmont

January 13, 2024 Hazardous Road Conditions,

Two areas of Larchmont reported severe flooding as a result of high tides. Cedar Island was barricaded.

Two feet of water was reported at Pryer Manor Road. Intersection of Pryer Manor Road and Pryer Lane were taped off.

January 10, 2024 Suspicious Person, Beach Avenue Report of an Amazon delivery driver entering the home without knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell. The driver left a package inside her door.. He was driving a vehicle with no Amazon logo.

Village of Mamaroneck Police

January 3 and January 8, 2024 Truck Stuck Under Bridge. The new year kicks off with the all too familiar calls to police of trucks getting stuck under the train bridges at Mamaroneck Avenue and Fenimore Avenue.

January 9, 2024 interrupted attempted burglary, Hall Street – Occurred in the early morning hours approximately 3:00 AM, Resident woke up with an unknown person attempting to enter through a bedroom screen window. After being confronted, the suspect immediately fled. There was no fight or physical altercation between the resident or suspect. Investigation is ongoing.

January 2 and 3, 2024 larceny, checks

A warning for those who still write and send checks through the mail. Police report an uptick in the number of forgery/fraud cases of “check washing.” According to VOM Police, the victims place checks in a mailbox, which are intercepted by a suspect. The suspect then “washes” the check and changes the original amount to a much higher amount and cashes them at a bank. Amounts for each of these cases $72,500 and $24,812.63.

A Mamaroneck police spokesperson says, “So far this year we have about six cases that fit this pattern (however, while reported this year some of these cases are from the end of last year and are just now being discovered by the victims. i.e. they put checks in the mail in November/December and are only realizing the fraud now).”

January 7, 2024 Arrest DWI, Mamaroneck Avenue. At approximately 9:40 PM Community Services Division Officers observed a vehicle with a flat tire operating Northbound on Mamaroneck Ave. While interviewing the motorist the Officers detected the odor of alcohol emanating from her breath. The motorist submitted to Standardized Field Sobriety testing, which she failed. The motorist was placed under arrest, and transported to VMPD Headquarters for processing.The motorist/defendant, a 60 year-old female Bronx resident, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified Misdemeanor. Due to the defendant’s condition, upon her release from custody (pending a future court date) she was transported to the Hospital by EMS.