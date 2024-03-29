Plan A Spring Getaway with New Weekly Blooms Report

Just in time for Spring, Governor Hochul has announced the launch of a new Weekly Bloom Report to help New Yorkers find the best places and times to see Lilacs, Roses, Tulips, Magnolias and Cherry Blossoms at more than 30 sites in 11 regions statewide. An Interactive State Map Available Here.

Closest to southern Westchester are several bloom report sites including Untermyer Gardens, The New York Botanical Garden, Kykuit, Rockefeller State Park, and Lyndhurst Mansion.

The New York Blooms Reports will be compiled weekly using the on-location field observations from the arborists, gardeners, and caretakers who will track the stages of bloom for each of this year’s five selected blooms, ranging from “no activity yet” to “full bloom” to “past peak/done blooming.”

Partner sites will also share photos to be featured in the report, and information about any unique or exciting flowers in their given locations. Additionally, reports will provide news about springtime flower events to encourage travel, from renowned celebrations like the Rochester Lilac Festival and Albany Tulip Festival, to smaller garden shows and exhibitions. A full listing of Blooms Report partner sites is here.

The New York State Parks Department also provides a list of Spring-themed hikes, maple sugar programs, and nature programs – Calendar of Upcoming Events available here.