Pink on Palmer to Close in Larchmont

While many local businesses are slowly trying to open with some restrictions, a long-standing retail business in Larchmont will soon close.

Judy Graham announced on Instagram that Pink on Palmer, a constant retail environment on a prominent corner in Larchmont Village for nearly 20 years, will close at the end of June.

“Despite a challenging economy and a changing retail environment, I have worked very hard to stabilize and maintain my business through the last decade. However, with the increase of online shopping, compounded by nearly three months of mandated closure, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you Pink on Palmer will be closing its doors at the end of this month,” she writes.

Graham writes that she opened nearly 20 years ago in an “entirely different shopping atmosphere. Today, having an online presence is so important and as I am nearly 70 years old, I have no interest in boxing up orders and shipping.”

Their store in Rye will remain open. Beginning Tuesday, they will be selling merchandise at 50% off.