Photography Now Prohibited at Larchmont Manor Park

As you may have seen on our Instagram feed recently, Larchmont Manor Park, arguably one of the most photographed and iconic locations in the Village, is not allowing any photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by larchmont loop (@larchmontloop)

This rule is posted on a small sign in the Park, ostensibly to prevent any commercial activity, such as movie shoots, without a permit.

But several readers, including many who contribute to our Photo of the Day page, were rather surprised to be asked to put down their cameras or cellphones, and leave.

“I am a longtime photographer of local areas, especially Manor Park, wrote one reader. “I was taking photos about 3 weeks ago and a “security” person approached me and advised me that photography was no longer legal at Manor Park, because people may sell photos commercially and it was hard to determine who is taking personal or professional photos, so then all photography is now deemed illegal. He said there were posted signs, but I was so upset I just walked away from the park. My camera was obvious, but I also wonder how do you stop people from taking cell phone photos?”

A representative of a law firm responded to our inquiries on Instagram: “Manor Park is private property. Many people do not know this or do not care. Just as you have the right to set rules for your private property so does The Larchmont Manor Park Society. You can take pictures with the permission of those that are entrusted to perseverance of the park for the public good.” He or she further explained that money raised from photo permits helps maintain the park.

We will continue to try and get more information about this policy.

What do you think?