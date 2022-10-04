Photography Now Prohibited at Larchmont Manor Park

Thursday, October 6, 2022
Arts

Polly Kreisman
Larchmont Manor Park – June Marie Sobrito

 

As you may have seen on our Instagram feed recently, Larchmont Manor Park, arguably one of the most photographed and iconic locations in the Village, is not allowing any photography.

 

This rule is posted on a small sign in the Park, ostensibly to prevent any commercial activity, such as movie shoots, without a permit.

But several readers, including many who contribute to our Photo of the Day page, were rather surprised to be asked to put down their cameras or cellphones, and leave.

“I am a longtime photographer of local areas, especially Manor Park, wrote one reader.  “I was taking photos about 3 weeks ago and a “security” person approached me and advised me that photography was no longer legal at Manor Park, because people may sell photos commercially and it was hard to determine who is taking personal or professional photos, so then all photography is now deemed illegal.  He said there were posted signs, but I was so upset I just walked away from the park.  My camera was obvious, but I also wonder how do you stop people from taking cell phone photos?”

A representative of a law firm responded to our inquiries on Instagram: “Manor Park is private property. Many people do not know this or do not care. Just as you have the right to set rules for your private property so does The Larchmont Manor Park Society. You can take pictures with the permission of those that are entrusted to perseverance of the park for the public good.” He or she further explained that money raised from photo permits helps maintain the park.

We will continue to try and get more information about this policy.

What do you think?

Polly Kreisman founded and began publishing theLoop in 2007. She is an actor, and a 15-time Emmy Award winning former television reporter. In New York she worked at WPIX TV, WWOR TV, WNBC TV and NY1. She covered politics on Capitol Hill in Washington DC earlier in her career. She lives in Larchmont, has two children, twins who are now in college, and two very badly behaved dogs.

Bob T
Bob T
October 6, 2022 1:55 PM

It’s private property. Get over it. It’ a beautiful park, and for the most part, anyone can go there to enjoy it. If wedding parties were showing up constantly, and the association didn’t like it, so be it. I can’t go on a homeowner’s property and take pictures. They’re referring to commercial photography. Some of the more ridiculous comments I’ve read: Censorship, um, no it’s not. It’s a privately run park setting rules. It should be public since it’s the only access to the shore without belonging to a club. That’s not how it work. Should your home become public property because a homeless guy needs a place to live? The reason people want to go to the park is because it’s beautiful and clean. We all know the people complaining here would be the first to complain if a couple from Mount Vernon was taking wedding photos. You should all be grateful you don’t have to show proof of residency. Go to Shore Park in Pelham Manor. They don’t strictly enforce residency rules, and it’s a mess.

Editor
Editor
October 6, 2022 2:32 PM
Reply to  Bob T

Thank you for your comment. No one is disputing that. Readers are reporting excessive and inconsistent enforcement of non commercial photography and other seemingly benign activity.

Censorship
Censorship
October 6, 2022 12:58 PM

Censorship clearly. Public or private, it doesn’t matter.This insane idea needs to stop.

Leave
Leave
October 6, 2022 10:33 AM

I think that’s all the more reason to leave New York.

Amy Peters
Amy Peters
October 5, 2022 10:08 PM

I agree that permits should be required for certain types of photo shoots (Ie, weddings, engagements, family portraits, fashion, movie production, etc.) But I do not agree with a zero photography without a permit policy, even if the park is private property. It is open to the public, fee or no fee. Personal photography should be permitted, whether by cell phone or 35 mm Leica.

Cheryl Barrett
Cheryl Barrett
October 5, 2022 9:37 PM

If it’s privately owned they have a right to set the rules.

Gordon Silverman
Gordon Silverman
October 5, 2022 4:52 PM

Foolish. It only invites resentment

CITY BLOW-IN
CITY BLOW-IN
October 5, 2022 4:30 PM

It’s time for this park to be returned to the public. Basically the only place in Larchmont where the public can access the shore in any way without paying through the nose for access via an elitist club. Clearly NIMBYism has gotten out of control here, with a handful of extremely affluent folks, under the guise of generosity, using their wealth to write a rulebook so that the front row of houses don’t have to see assembled riff-raff on what they consider to be their lawn.

Graybeard763
Graybeard763
October 5, 2022 4:06 PM

This is utterly ridiculous!

Maria Badoiu
Maria Badoiu
October 5, 2022 3:47 PM

I don’t see any harm taking a picture with your phone…this rule must be suspended,or maybe you need a permit to enter the park is that so private

lou brown
lou brown
October 5, 2022 2:44 PM

Well I would say about this is put up big signs not little ones. Put up a big sign that says private property do not enter. That’s how it’s usually done.

