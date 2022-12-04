Pets Need Temporary Homes after Harrison Fire

The Community Resource Center is working to help local community members in Harrison recently affected by a building fire. Some of these residents have pets who can not join their owners in the temporary housing where they will soon be residing.

Larchmont Pet Rescue, Senator Shelly Mayer’s office, and the ASPCA are working together to support a temporary foster system for these pets until they can rejoin their owners. They are actively seeking community volunteers interested in fostering these pets.

If you are able to help and foster a pet, please complete this application. Once the application is received, you will be contacted to discuss whether a foster match can be made.