Monday, December 5, 2022
39.8 F
Larchmont
HomeHarrisonPets Need Temporary Homes after Harrison Fire
FeaturedHarrisonLarchmontPets

Pets Need Temporary Homes after Harrison Fire

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 54
File Photo

The Community Resource Center is working to help local community members in Harrison recently affected by a building fire.  Some of these residents have pets who can not join their owners in the temporary housing where they will soon be residing.

Larchmont Pet Rescue, Senator Shelly Mayer’s office, and the ASPCA are working together to support a temporary foster system for these pets until they can rejoin their owners.  They are actively seeking community volunteers interested in fostering these pets.

If you are able to help and foster a pet, please complete this application.   Once the application is received, you will be contacted to discuss whether a foster match can be made.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Today’s Photo

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop