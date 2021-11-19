Sunday, November 21, 2021
Pet Rescue: Please Donate to Food Drive

From our friends at Pet Rescue:

During the upcoming holiday season, we’re reminded how thankful we are to have wonderful friends like you who care as much as we do about helping homeless animals. Your generosity and support enable us to care for our rescues and give them a second chance.

The dogs and cats we rescue often arrive in poor condition—their fur is matted, dull and coarse; they’re underweight and hungry. Some have lived on the streets, foraging for food… some are emaciated and malnourished. Others have been badly neglected or abused. Their sad eyes tell their stories even as we welcome them to safety.

For these cats and dogs especially, nutritious food is essential because it gives their immune systems a badly needed boost. In just a week we can see a difference; they fill out, their eyes and coats glisten and they’re frisky and happy.

While some food is donated, on average, we spend about $20,000 on dog and cat food each year.

Please, will you help us feed these homeless animals with a life-saving gift? Your donation today will help ensure that our rescues have a nutritious meal on Thanksgiving Day—and every day of the year.

Thank you! All weekly and monthly sponsors will be recognized on our Pet Rescue website.

