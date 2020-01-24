Pet Project: Adopt Tanner

from the Humane Society of Westchester:

Tanner was adopted from the Humane Society of Westchester two years ago. Sadly, his owner died suddenly.

Tanner is a friendly dog, but does need a few minutes to get used to new people. When Tanner is not comfortable he will back away and bark. Give Tanner 10-15 minutes and then he is your best friend. Great with other dogs. You can meet this dog today!

We are open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm and Thursdays from 2pm to 8pm.

