Emma is at the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle. She was surrendered by her owner because she was no longer able to care for her due to unfortunate circumstances. Emma is a sweet, mellow, easy girl that weighs just over 30 pounds and will be 5 years old in May. Emma is a “mini walrus” aka Sharpei mix breed with a beagle. Emma does have some skin allergies that are cared for with Apoquel once daily.

More info about Emma.