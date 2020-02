from the Humane Society of Westchester:

Hal loves his tennis ball and will play fetch all day. This handsome 1 year old neutered male is a German Shepherd mix.

True to his breed he is suspicious of new people, though once a new acquaintance throws his ball for him, he is their best friend.

Hal is house trained, good with other dogs.

