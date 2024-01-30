Thursday, February 8, 2024
Pet Project: Adopt "Blessing"

From the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle –
Since losing the only home he’d known in February 2023, BLESSING has been with us.  We’ve gotten to know this handsome 2 1/2 year old very well.  We love his happy energy — he enjoys going for walks/runs. His doggie manners are good, & he likes to learn! With staff he sits & will wait for the door to open before exiting.  He will shake/give paw too!  BLESSING recently passed his cat test & is respectful of kitties! Please share BLESSING’s story — wouldn’t it be nice to help him to find a home of his own?
Please don’t hesitate to contact the shelter at (914) 632-2925 with any questions about BLESSING!
