Open Mic Captures Mamaroneck Mayor Swearing about Resident

Click image above to hear Mayor’s remarks during Board meeting April 24

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy has apologized for making a disparaging remark on a hot microphone to a constituent during the Village Board Meeting April 24.

“Please stop talking from the audience..Jesus, muzzle that motherfucker,” Murphy is heard saying.

The remark was reportedly directed at a resident who had been critical of the mayor. Earlier in the meeting, Murphy praised a resolution against bullying of Village staff.

The video is seen above with captioning provided by The Mamaroneck Observer.

Murphy later writes on Facebook, “Apparently at the last Board meeting when people were yelling from the audience and interrupting the meeting I got very frustrated and said something very inappropriate. I honestly don’t remember saying it but I have seen the tape and I said it under my breath. There was a no excuse for what I said and I sincerely apologize to the community for my rude and extremely impolite remarks.”

 

 

Nancy C Wasserman
Nancy C Wasserman
April 29, 2023 2:57 PM

It no apology for calling Robert Stark a Putz. Could be looked upon as antiSemitic

Maryann McGuire
Maryann McGuire
April 29, 2023 8:49 AM

we are only human…and we make mistakes. Those who admit their mistakes and apologize for them, I have respect for…

Gina Szamborski
Gina Szamborski
April 28, 2023 12:20 PM

Wow not what I thought from the mayor . But then again it’s not easy dealing w multiple ppl and personalities . He made an error and owned up to it .

