One Dead in Mamaroneck Trench Collapse

A worker died Tuesday afternoon when he became trapped in a trench collapse at a home under construction on Shore Acres Drive in the village of Mamaroneck.

Village police said officers and Mamaroneck Fire Department members responded to the home about 12:40 p.m. They found the man, who has not yet been identified, buried under dirt in the collapsed trench in the rear of the property.

The New Rochelle Fire Department’s collapse and rescue units, the Port Chester Department of Public Works, Mamaroneck Emergency Medical Services and the Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps were assisting the effort.

The worker, who was from Stamford, Conn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is continuing. No cause for the collapse has been released yet. OSHA officials were at the scene Wednesday.