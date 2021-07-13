One Arrest in Defacement of Mamaroneck BLM Mural

UPDATE: Andrew Lamb, a 22 year old Village of Mamaroneck resident and graduate of Mamaroneck High School, was placed under arrest and is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree as a Hate Crime, a Felony. According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, “this charge is not eligible for bail and Lamb was processed and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.”

Mamaroneck Police arrested one person in connection to the defilement of the Black Lives Matter street mural Monday.

That day a citizen notified a Village of Mamaroneck Police Officer, who was on foot patrol, of the damage that had just occurred to the mural which is located Van Ranst Place.

White paint splashes and tire tracks are seen on parts of the mural.

Officers found a can of paint on the ground and tire marks spanning the length of the mural. Police say it appears someone threw the can of paint and then fled in a vehicle causing the white marks. Village police have not released any details of the arrest. The incident remains under investigation.

The mural was created last year by several community members in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis which sparked nationwide protests.