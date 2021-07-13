Thursday, July 15, 2021
87 F
Larchmont
HomeBlotterOne Arrest in Defacement of Mamaroneck BLM Mural
BlotterFeaturedTownsMamaroneckNewsTrendingWestchester County

One Arrest in Defacement of Mamaroneck BLM Mural

By Debra Quintana
719
0

White paint splash and skid marks damage on BLM mural in Mamaroneck

UPDATE: Andrew Lamb, a 22 year old Village of Mamaroneck resident and graduate of Mamaroneck High School, was placed under arrest and is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree as a Hate Crime, a Felony.  According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, “this charge is not eligible for bail and Lamb was processed and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.”

Mamaroneck Police arrested one person in connection to the defilement of the Black Lives Matter street mural Monday.

That day a citizen notified a Village of Mamaroneck Police Officer, who was on foot patrol, of the damage that had just occurred to the mural which is located Van Ranst Place.

White paint splashes and tire tracks are seen on parts of the mural.

Officers found a can of paint on the ground and tire marks spanning the length of the mural. Police say it appears someone threw the can of paint and then fled in a vehicle causing the white marks. Village police have not released any details of the arrest. The incident remains under investigation.

The mural was created last year by several community members in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis which sparked nationwide protests.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleNew Humane Society Shelter Officially Unveiled in New Rochelle
Next articleHistoric Mamaroneck, Larchmont Maps Now Online

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo