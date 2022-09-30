October 2002 Local Fall Fun Guide

Looking for something to do away from the Sound Shore? Here’s a round up of some fun and interesting activities not too far away, to take us through October:

First, check out Historic Hudson Valley‘s line-up of annual Fall events, including the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

there’s also…

Saturday October 1st from 10AM – 8PM: Ferry Festa at Dobbs Ferry Library; Dobbs Ferry, NY Storytelling begins at 1PM. Comedy Night 18 years+ starts at 5PM. See event schedule here.

Saturday October 1st from 12PM – 6PM: Croton Fall Festival; Vassallo Park – Croton-on-Hudson, NY Additional Details can be found here.

Saturday October 1st from 1PM – 9PM: Pleasantville Block Party; Pleasantville, NY Free admission. Car Show, Kids Fun Zone & More! Details and location here.

Saturday October 1st & Sunday October 2nd: Hudson Valley Garlic Festival; Saugerties, NY This massive festival hosts hundreds of local vendors. Tickets required. Event details, location, tickets and schedule can be found here.

Saturday October 8th from 10AM – 5PM: Sleepy Hollow Street Fair; Sleepy Hollow, NY For Updates and location, click here.

Saturday October 15th from 1PM – 4PM: Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival; Chappaqua NY — This is a free event and great for children of all ages. For details and location, click here.

Saturday October 22nd from 5PM – 11PM: Sleepy Hollow Block Party; Sleepy Hollow, NY — This is a free event. Additional event details and location can be found here.