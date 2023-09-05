NYS on Track to Renewable Energy, and to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Despite the loss of nuclear energy from closing Indian Point, the good news is that New York State is forging ahead with its twin goals of having 70% of the state’s electric demand met by renewables by 2030, and 100% zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“These goals, which are being met through solar, wind, and hydroelectricity along with the continued use of the state’s three existing upstate nuclear plants, were developed to reduce emissions from fossil fuels, combat the dangerous impacts of climate change and benefit New Yorkers by reducing volatility in electricity pricing,” Governor Hochul’s spokesman Leo Rosales says.

“Planning for these goals took into account the necessary closure of Indian Point following dozens of safety and operational hazards and in no way jeopardizes New York’s clean energy goals or the reliability of the state’s electric grid.”

New York has moved aggressively to green its grid since the passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), in 2019. The state contracted to build 4,300 megawatts of offshore wind generation — about twice the capacity of Indian Point — through five different wind projects in active development.

According to the nonprofit Riverkeeper, the renewable energy and energy efficiency projects coming on line between 2017, when Indian Point’s closure was announced, and 2025 will provide nearly triple the total amount of power Indian Point once generated.

Currently, it is worth noting that New York State’s per capita level of CO2 emissions is very low compared to other U.S. states. Also, because mass transit is used to a relatively high degree downstate, New York State also ranks second lowest of any state in the U.S. when it comes to per capita transportation emissions. If these trends continue, the state is on the path to a more sustainable energy future.