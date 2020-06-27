Sunday, June 28, 2020
North Shore Farms Opens in Mamaroneck

By theLoop
A ribbon cutting Friday in Mamaroneck for North Shore Farms, a gourmet grocery store, farmers market and specialty food shop. This is North Shore’s first Westchester location. Come visit them at the Brixmore Shopping Center at 817-819 Mamaroneck Ave. (near Duck Donuts and CVS)

Shoppinmaven
Shoppinmaven
4 hours ago

Very good store. However, I wish management properly wore masks. Saw many store management having masks around their neck, as they chatted with each other. Also they need to mark arrows n floor because aisles are narrow and not enough room to pass each other. Making them one way would be best. They should also have staff cleaning the carts with wipes. Produce was very fresh, meat and chicken was excellent and very impressed with fish selection. Their breads were to die for. I just think that they should be more concerned with safety of patrons. I saw no one counting how many people were entering the store. Good luck to North Shore. I was not the only one to notice these issues.

