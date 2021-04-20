Wednesday, April 21, 2021
60.8 F
Larchmont
Home Locals No Disc Golf for Saxon Woods Park
FeaturedLocalsTownsMamaroneckNewsScarsdaleTrendingWestchester CountyWhite Plains

No Disc Golf for Saxon Woods Park

By Debra Quintana
180
0

Saxon Woods Park Sunday

There will be no disc golf at Saxon Woods Park.

Last week, a controversy erupted after rumors whirled on social media about the possibility of a disc golf course at Saxon Woods Park, which is in Scarsdale and White Plains.

A widely circulated anonymous flyer falsely claimed that County officials secretly conspired and approved a plan to clear a huge swath of healthy trees on the southern end of the park to make way for the new course, said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

While there was no specific design plan formally submitted for review, Latimer says that the Westchester Parks Department had begun to explore the option for such a course at Saxon Woods. Some trees had been marked with ribbon to designate the path of the disc golf layout.

I have told them (Parks Department officials) to cease efforts to try to place this in Saxon Woods, that the area set aside for this, in my judgement, would not properly accommodate the 18 holes that disc golf wants…It will not be in Saxon Woods.”

Disc golf enthusiasts should not be discouraged.  “For those who are disc golf enthusiasts your case is not lost. There will be a discussion of where might be a proper place,” says the County Executive. “We will survey other parks for something that will work better.”

Courtesy- discgolfpark.com

Disc golf is played much like regular golf but instead the object of the of the game is to throw a Frisbee® into an elevated metal basket. The goal is to make the basket with a minimum of tosses.  The Saxon Woods site would have been the first in the southern part of the County. Existing disc golf courses are in use at FDR State Park in Yorktown and Leonard Park in Mt. Kisco.

On its Facebook account, Westchester Disc Golf Enthusiasts expressed disappointment, but were “reassured that the County is actively looking for a location to place a course.”

Last week’s article in The Loop led to a lively exchange in the comments. Opponents had charged that some County officials had conducted secret negotiates and a “whisper campaign.”

“I took some umbrage at some of the accusations that were made by people…on social media”, Latimer admitted. “When we have a proposed location we will publicly announce it.”

 

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleMamaroneck Man Charged with Weapon, Drugs in Car with Child

RELATED ARTICLES

Blotter

Mamaroneck Man Charged with Weapon, Drugs in Car with Child

Debra Quintana - 0
A Mamaroneck man is arrested for drugs and a weapon after being pulled over with his young son in the vehicle. 
Read more
Harrison

Multiple Fires In Mamaroneck Monday

Debra Quintana - 0
Two large fires on the same day - unrelated - but happening just a few blocks and a few hours apart, kept Village of Mamaroneck firefighters busy on Monday, April 19.
Read more
Coming Up

Coming Up: New Rochelle Parks Cleanup Weekend

theLoop - 0
A weekend of service with several dozen park beautification projects planned at eleven neighborhood and waterfront sites.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo