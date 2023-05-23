New Rochelle’s “Swiss Cheese House”: 4-Year Fight Over Derelict Property

You may have driven past — and gawked– at the outrageous looking house whose exterior is filled with holes. It’s located on the corner of The Esplanade and Lester Place, in the Beechmont neighborhood of New Rochelle. With million-dollar homes sitting opposite, this derelict property is called the ‘Swiss Cheese House’ by neighborhood kids, but it’s no joke.
How did it get that way? According to former neighbor and attorney Steven G. Sonet, “It all started over 4 years ago in a New Rochelle court case: Deutsche Bank National Trust v. Laura Fields, et. al. The case languished even before the pandemic and was delayed further while the homeowner, Laura Fields, ex-husband’s bankruptcy proceeding progressed to its final stages.”
During all this time, neither the Plaintiff, Deutsche Bank National Trust, nor the defendant, Laura Fields, seems to have shown any concern at all about the condition of the premises, with structural damages to the building, overgrown lawns, dead tree limbs, various forms of garbage, raccoons, vermin, and deer grazing happily in the tall grasses and shrubs.
Of course, the horrendous condition of the property, which is now suitable for occupancy only by wildlife, has an impact on the values and beauty of surrounding homes. Myra Glajchen, who lives on the opposite corner, says that she has to look out her windows every day at this horrible mess. She hopes a new City mayor will take action. Meanwhile, the neighborhood continues to receive emails about court dates that are never kept and empty promises about auctioning the property.
According to Paul Vacca, New Rochelle Commissioner of Buildings, “The case is still in City Court for the violations we have issued and the owner owes a substantial fine whenever the property is auctioned, and from what I know that is way overdue. The City would like this resolved as well…we are all hopeful that this will be completely resolved.”
But when? After 4 years, some neighbors are angry. Ross Gilardi, who lives nearby, says, “It’s not clear to me why it requires a united chorus of neighborhood complaints every single year to get the process of maintaining this property restarted again.”
Most recently, Attorney Sonet has asked Judge Nancy Quinn Koba of Westchester County Supreme Court to bring the case to a close.
Cont. to those neighbors. Wouldn’t it have been a better news article if it would have said…”Neighborhood comes together and took charge of a bad situation and turned it into a success in New Rochelle, not only did they pay for a covered fencing to hide the house on such and such but they took turns in mowing the lawn and picking up the garbage. And Best of all they’re helping the wildlife that has moved in. Perhaps in the future this home can be turned into a park for the wildlife that has moved in (And this would increase the value of your homes since that’s what your worried about)
Now if only that story could be true…..
Well stated.
I heard there was supposed to be an auction 5/15/23. Did it happen?
Not that I know of. There was supposed to be an auction in April and that didn’t happen either.
Seems like the neighbors have the money to pitch in and hire a landscaper, or send their kids over with a lawn mower.
The neighbors have been cutting the grass, you’re right. But the house structure , animals, and garbage is another matter.
You never explain how the property came to look like “Swiss cheese”.
To answer your question, a few years ago there was scaffolding and wrapping put up for months all around the house. Workers climbed all over the structure. When we asked about it, one answer was that they were doing “abatement.” I do not know if it was abatement for asbestos, but that is the general thinking. When the scaffolding and wrapping came off, the holes were there, but they have gotten much bigger and uglier over the years.