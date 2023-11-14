New Rochelle’s Derelict ‘Swiss Cheese’ House: The Fight Goes On

After what is now a five-year wait, it looks like New Rochelle’s “Swiss Cheese” house at 89 The Esplanade is finally getting some repairs. ( See our previous coverage.)

Several workmen were spotted on the roof in the last few days. Also, last week workers were clearing out debris from the garage into a giant dumpster. And a few landscapers were seen mowing the lawn. But who hired them and why remains a bit of a mystery.

First, the neighbors were told by the landscaping crew that the house was sold in the last month. The new owner, they said, is from Stamford and is very profit-motivated. They said the house will either be torn down and rebuilt from ground up, or renovated and flipped.

Since the last order by Judge Nancy Quinn Koba of Westchester County Supreme Court was actually to have a foreclosure sale, maybe it worked, and it really was sold.

But according to former neighbor and attorney Steven G. Sonet who has been following the case, just a few days ago there was another court conference. Sonet reports that the previous owner, Laura Fields, is still the owner of the property and “she is in the ‘final’ stage of negotiating a loan modification agreement, supposedly to be completed by Dec. 13.” If that doesn’t work out, Sonet says, yet another court conference is set for Dec. 13.

Stay tuned.