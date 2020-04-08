New Rochelle Teachers Put on a Parade

With horns honking and colorful homemade posters that read “We Miss You!,” teachers and aides from New Rochelle schools formed two 50- car parades to visit students and their families in a massive drive-by.

The teachers drove past their students’ homes waving, cheering and delivering smiles to show how much they miss them during this coronavirus pandemic.

“Kids are saying they’re missing the teachers, the teachers miss the students,” said Renee Bartee, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center. She organized one of the parades with Debbie Rosario, a Barnard reading teacher. “We thought we would show them that we’re thinking about them and let them know we love them,” Bartee said.

Families stood along the route waving, cheering back and holding their own signs. Observing proper social distancing protocol, teachers stayed in their cars to avoid spreading Covid-19, the coronavirus causing the worldwide pandemic.

One caravan of cars travelled through the Columbus neighborhood while another with teachers and staff from all over the school district covered the city from end to end. The parade of vehicles also stopped at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in to pay tribute to the healthcare workers serving on the front lines in the response to the pandemic.

From her front yard near Barnard, sixth grader Eden Knight watched the procession. “We’re making history right now and it’s really cool to see all my teachers coming out and being proud of us.”