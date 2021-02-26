Friday, February 26, 2021
New Rochelle Restaurants to Offer Deals March 1-14

By theLoop
More than 25 restaurants in New Rochelle will offer $15 and $30 packages for dine-in and take out from March 1 -14.

 New Rochelle Downtown Business Improvement District (NRBID) is launching “Restaurant VALUE Week.

The Restaurants participating in this program have been able to stay open for the public, so NRBID says it is important to continue to support them as everyone turns this next corner.

“Throughout the past year, in the face of unprecedented challenges, New Rochelle’s Restaurants have continued to provide sustenance and pleasure to our entire community,” said Mayor Noam Bramson. “As we look ahead to recovery, a thriving restaurant scene will remain vital to New Rochelle’s success, so let’s take this opportunity to enjoy outstanding values and support our great Restauranteurs.”

All participating Restaurants are open for in-person dining.  Each Restaurant continues to follow CDC guidelines and precautions including social distancing, mandated mask use, and frequent sanitizing. These deals are available to order by phone or in person. Be sure to mention the New Rochelle Downtown Restaurant VALUE Week when placing your order.

 

Restaurants participating in New Rochelle Downtown Restaurant VALUE Week include:

  • Alvin and Friends
  • Applebee’s
  • Cestra’s Pizza 4
  • Colombian House Restaurant
  • Diner Brew Company
  • Fresh N Green Smoothies & Salad Bar
  • I Got the Juice
  • Juicy Chicken Peruvian Rotisserie Bar and Grill
  • Korean BBQ Grill
  • Krave: A New York Eatery
  • M&M Deli Café
  • Magno’s Grill
  • The Mexican Corner
  • Modern Restaurant
  • New Golden Wok
  • Noma Social Tapas Bar/Restaurant
  • Olibar Peruvian Cuisine
  • R Café and Tea Boutique
  • Roc N Ramen
  • Salsa y Brasa Mexican-Peruvian
  • Shirley’s Flavours of India
  • Smoke & Spice NY Grill
  • Spectators Sports Pub & Restaurant
  • The Wooden Spoon
  • 4 Bros Pizza
  • Tower Cafe

To see the full list of restaurants and learn more about Restaurant VALUE Week Specials being offered, please visit NewRochelleDowntown.com/Restaurant-Value-Week

