New Rochelle Restaurants to Offer Deals March 1-14

More than 25 restaurants in New Rochelle will offer $15 and $30 packages for dine-in and take out from March 1 -14.

New Rochelle Downtown Business Improvement District (NRBID) is launching “Restaurant VALUE Week.

The Restaurants participating in this program have been able to stay open for the public, so NRBID says it is important to continue to support them as everyone turns this next corner.

“Throughout the past year, in the face of unprecedented challenges, New Rochelle’s Restaurants have continued to provide sustenance and pleasure to our entire community,” said Mayor Noam Bramson. “As we look ahead to recovery, a thriving restaurant scene will remain vital to New Rochelle’s success, so let’s take this opportunity to enjoy outstanding values and support our great Restauranteurs.”

All participating Restaurants are open for in-person dining. Each Restaurant continues to follow CDC guidelines and precautions including social distancing, mandated mask use, and frequent sanitizing. These deals are available to order by phone or in person. Be sure to mention the New Rochelle Downtown Restaurant VALUE Week when placing your order.

Restaurants participating in New Rochelle Downtown Restaurant VALUE Week include:

Alvin and Friends

Applebee’s

Cestra’s Pizza 4

Colombian House Restaurant

Diner Brew Company

Fresh N Green Smoothies & Salad Bar

I Got the Juice

Juicy Chicken Peruvian Rotisserie Bar and Grill

Korean BBQ Grill

Krave: A New York Eatery

M&M Deli Café

Magno’s Grill

The Mexican Corner

Modern Restaurant

New Golden Wok

Noma Social Tapas Bar/Restaurant

Olibar Peruvian Cuisine

R Café and Tea Boutique

Roc N Ramen

Salsa y Brasa Mexican-Peruvian

Shirley’s Flavours of India

Smoke & Spice NY Grill

Spectators Sports Pub & Restaurant

The Wooden Spoon

4 Bros Pizza

Tower Cafe