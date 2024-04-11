Thursday, April 11, 2024
New Rochelle Residents want to Keep Trump Name on Their Building

A group of New Rochelle residents residents is in a fight to keep Donald Trump’s name on the Trump Plaza building — claiming a rigged condo election could foil their bid.

About two dozen tenants at the 40-story, 194-unit building

want the former president’s name to stay on the building even after his management company got the boot but say anti-Trump members of the condo board are trying to fix the system in their favor.

“They promised us that they would be an apolitical board, but they’re not. This is all political,” said Monserrate Fisher, 79, who has owned a unit in the building since 2010.

read the story in the New York Post

