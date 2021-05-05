Friday, May 7, 2021
48.7 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsNew Rochelle Police Release Video in Connection with Multiple Shooting
BlotterFeaturedTownsNew RochelleNewsTrendingVideos

New Rochelle Police Release Video in Connection with Multiple Shooting

By theLoop
217
0

Have you seen this car?

New Rochelle Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect’s vehicle, following a fatal shooting in the city May 1 shortly before midnight. Multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street were received.

Responding units found five adult men shot.

One victim, aged 29, believed to be a resident of Brooklyn, New York, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead. A second victim was shot in his back, and was transported to an area Hospital where he underwent surgery. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hospital personnel.

Two .223 casings were recovered.

Then, on May 2nd, at approximately 12:59 a.m., New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 361 Main Street.

Subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s), while standing in the courtyard, fired multiple rounds, striking third, fourth and fifth floor windows. Ten .9mm casings were recovered.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Snapshot: Middle of the Road
Next articleOne Dead in Mamaroneck Trench Collapse

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo