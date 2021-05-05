New Rochelle Police and DA Offer $10,000 Reward for Information on Shootings

Update:

Westchester DA Mimi Rocah, the FBI, and New Rochelle Police Commissioner Joseph Schaller are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects in the shooting May 1 in New Rochelle that killed one man and wounded four others.

Have you seen this car?

New Rochelle Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect’s vehicle, following a fatal shooting in the city May 1 shortly before midnight. Multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Horton Avenue and Brook Street were received.

Responding units found five adult men shot.

One victim, aged 29, believed to be a resident of Brooklyn, New York, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead. A second victim was shot in his back, and was transported to an area Hospital where he underwent surgery. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hospital personnel.

Two .223 casings were recovered.

Then, on May 2nd, at approximately 12:59 a.m., New Rochelle Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 361 Main Street.

Subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s), while standing in the courtyard, fired multiple rounds, striking third, fourth and fifth floor windows. Ten .9mm casings were recovered.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.