New Rochelle Now in ‘Yellow’ Zone

New Rochelle is back in the spotlight as the City endures the designation of a Yellow Zone.

With about 600 cases now, Mayor Noam Bramson calls it “dispiriting, having come so far since the Spring,” when case numbers topped 1000. New Rochelle High School is operating 100% remotely.

The number of cases in Westchester County has doubled in the last three weeks, according to County Executive George Latimer.

The New York Times examines how the City that was once the epicenter of the pandemic in Westchester is reliving some of its worst days.