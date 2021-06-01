Wednesday, June 2, 2021
New Rochelle Marine Unit Rescues Capsized Sailboat

photo: NRPD

A 27-foot Hunter sailboat with four people aboard struck a rock and was taking on water Monday night in the waters off New Rochelle; its captain guided the boat toward Davenport Beach Club. At about 100 yards out, say police, the boat began to capsize.

The captain swam to the shore to call the police while the three remaining passengers, wearing life vests, sat on a portion of the boat which was mostly submerged.

At about 6:44 p.m., New Rochelle Police responded in Marine I to Davenport Reef, and report they rescued the three remaining passengers. The Westchester County Marine Unit, The Coast Guard and the Mamaroneck Police Harbor Unit all responded and assisted.

All three were taken aboard the Westchester County Police boat. All of them are New Rochelle residents.  A fourth person who was on the sailboat swam to shore.  No injuries were reported.

All were transported back to Harbor Unit Base and refused medical attention.

