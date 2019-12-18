New Rochelle Man Saves Dog, Foots the Bill

Honda of New Rochelle general manager James Gallagher saved a beloved family dog that was hit by a car near his dealership and is now footing the bill, according to reports.

Gallagher was at work Monday when he saw Cindy Robledo’s 3-year-old Shih Tzu, Charlie, get hit by a car on Main Street.

“I was terrified,” Robledo said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe what just happened to my dog…He’s not just a dog. He is a kid. A human being,” she told WABC.

Gallagher rushed to the scene and told Robledo to get in the car with the pup.

“She was frozen kind of in fear, didn’t know what to do,” he said. “So I just told her to get in the back. I hopped in the car, she hopped in the car.”

Eventually, they were told that surgery would cost $14,000. But Robledo said she could not afford the cost.

“I know what it’s like to not have the finances to be able to take care of a situation,” Gallagher said. “And I wasn’t gonna let a dog die because of money. Absolutely not.”

If I need to pay him $10, $20 every week, I’m willing to pay him back,” she said. “But he said it’s not about the money.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover additional costs.